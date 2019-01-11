Fashion Friday: Meet the attorney who shops vintage

Name: Elisabeth M. Rossow

Who she is: Attorney and public defender who represents poor and marginalized people accused of crimes. The North Tonawanda native graduated from City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law in 2013 and currently represents cases for the Assigned Counsel Program and handles criminal appeals.

What she's wearing: Vintage Louis Féraud suit from Ritzy Rags on Union Road, Cheektowaga; pumps from Miss Josie's Antiques on Delaware Avenue, Kenmore; vintage Czech glass necklace.

Signature pieces: Vintage glass necklaces from the Czech Republic and her royal purple velvet opera coat from the 1950s.

Fashion statement: "Most of my clothes are vintage finds from estate sales, flea markets and thrift stores. I wear vintage because the clothes and jewelry from older eras have more style, are made better and I'm helping the planet by not buying new. Also, I work in a very challenging, oppressive system so I want my aesthetic to bring joy. This is my 'art'. "

Rossow said that her grandmother, Elizabeth Fedeson, 93, is the inspiration for her style. "She is very smart and stylish," she said.

Last purchases: Vintage silk kimono coat from LADD Thrift Shop on Seneca Street and a vintage velvet top from Second Chic on Elmwood Avenue.

In the market for: More vintage Czech glass and a 1940s suit for court.

* Take a look at last week's Fashion Friday: