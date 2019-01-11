Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 12, 2019

A new eight-lesson session of the Youth Bridge Program will begin Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. For more info about the free lessons for middle school and high school students, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

A new series of five weekly lessons, “Improve Your Declarer Play,” begins at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Bridge Center of Buffalo. Instructor is Chris Urbanek. Players may opt to attend single sessions or the entire series.

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at no extra charge at all its games today, Saturday, Jan. 12, through next Saturday, Jan 19. The club will celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 21, with two extra-point games, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Bridge Club Meridian will offer an extra-point game at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, and every Monday through January.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo holds its monthly Sunday game at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 with a separate section planned for players with fewer than 750 master points.

The Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament will be held Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For info, click this link.

Tournament calendar

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson this week reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of enlightenment, Emerald Life Master, and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A: Judi Marshall and Barbara Libby, 75.46%; Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 57.30%; B/C: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 55.09%; Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 51.28%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – A/B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 59.52%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 58.33%; Martha and John Welte, 55.36%; C: Nancy Kessler and Ross Markello, 49.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A/B: Allen Beroza and Art Matthies, 57.08%; C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 52.08%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 67.08%; B/C: Marilyn Sultz and Janet Frisch, 55.42%; Ed Morgan and Joe Rooney, 53.75%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, (tie) Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, Gay Simpson and Denise Slattery, 59.58%; east-west, Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 60%; Judi Marshall and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 55.42%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 62.04%; B: Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 56.83%; C: Nadine Stein and Joyce Greenspan, 54.06%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 58.93%; B: Martha and John Welte, 55.36%; C: Dorothy May and Gay Simpson, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 59%; Larry Abate and Burt Freiman, 54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Christy Kellogg and Judy Padgug, 61.81%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 58.33%; B: (tie) Betty Metz and Andrei Reinhorn, Mary Ball and Art Morth, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 59.87%; Rose Ann Grimaldi and Terry Camp, 57.63%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 51.94%; east-west, A/B: Laura and John Houghtaling, 58.17%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 56.84%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 68.45%; B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 52.58%; Martha and John Welte, 51.86%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Kathy Pollock and bill Rushmore, 59.61%; B: Alex Kowal and Stan Kozlowski, 57.10%; Sue Neubecker and Sharon Benz, 57.05%; C: Cathy Majewski and Andrei Reinhorn, 54.67%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 65%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 52.50%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – (Tie) Darcy Young and Bob Farwell, Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 55.56%; Miriam Regnet and Elsie Johnston, 53.24%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 52.78%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Jay Levy and Mike Ryan, 63.89%; (tie) Sue Neubecker and Sharon Benz, Elaine Kurasiewicz and Jim Gullo, 55.56%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 59.38%; Gwilym Brick and Dan Blatz, 56.25%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 55.21%; Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Paul Capen and Jim Lanzo, 59.72%; Eleanor Whelan and Sharon Wilcox, 57.87%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 56.94%; (tie) Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 51.39%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Prem Lata Mahashwari and Ellen Lochead, 67%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 55%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 66.9%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 55%; east-west, Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 63%; Cindy Darone and Lorey Repicci, 50.9%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 56.3%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 55.2%; east-west, Betty Bowling and Bette Seifert, 68.9%; Perry Hoffman and Adelle Denton, 56.3%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Marge McMillen and Judy Thielman, 68%; Jane and Paul Garvey, 51%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 62.5%; Joanne Biondo and Carmella Losi, 54.2%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com