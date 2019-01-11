Dryer fire causes $75,000 damage at Elderwood Village at Williamsville

A fire that started Thursday inside a laundry room dryer resulted in about $75,000 damage to an Amherst senior citizens complex, according to Amherst Fire Control.

At 10:53 a.m., the Amherst Fire Alarm Office dispatched the Snyder Fire Department, which arrived within three minutes to Elderwood Village at Williamsville on Main Street, Amherst Fire Control said. Arriving firefighters discovered heavy smoke on the first floor near the laundry room that extended throughout the building.

Additional firefighting resources were called in from Eggertsville Hose Company, the Williamsville Fire Department, Getzville Fire Company and the Cleveland Hill Fire Department, Amherst Fire Control said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and residents of the complex were moved to a safe area of the building, with the assistance of Amherst Police, according to Amherst Fire Control.

No injuries were reported.