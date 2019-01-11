Chico's to close nearly 250 stores, including Soma and White House Black Market

The parent company of Chico’s, a women’s clothing chain with stores across the United States, said it will close 250 locations over the next three years.

Chico’s FAS operates Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma.

There is no word as to which locations might close. Locally, there are three Chico's stores: in Williamsville, Orchard Park and at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA. White House Black Market has locations at the Fashion Outlets, Walden Galleria and in Orchard Park. Soma has a storefront at Walden Galleria.

Chico's currently has about 1,400 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The closures are part of an attempt to streamline the company's costs and increase profits, the company said. Chico's will also focus on its omnichannel strategy and strengthening its partnerships with QVC and Amazon.