CHAMBERS, Robert H.

CHAMBERS - Robert H. Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 10, 2019. Loving son of the late George and Frances Chambers; dear brother of George (late Joanne) Chambers, the late John (late Gladys) Chambers, and the late Rev. Msgr. James F. Chambers; cherished uncle of Paula Chambers-Walters, Ann (James) Lillis, Kate (Tom) Healy, James (Amy) Chambers, and the late Mark (Patricia) Chambers; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOme (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., Snyder (near Harlem Rd.), on Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Bob was the former Principal of Bishop Timon High School and the organist at Holy Angels church for many years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Holy Angels Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.