Buffalo Place issues report on downtown parking and access

Buffalo Place, the nonprofit downtown business improvement district, has released the results of a two year "access and infrastructure" study of downtown Buffalo, designed to analyze how people currently get to the city's core, where they go, and what would help to make downtown easier to reach.

A committee of downtown stakeholders, transportation advocates and public officials sought input from building owners, employers, Realtors, employees and others as they studied the challenges facing the city. A lack of sufficient parking was cited as an impediment, but transit advocates also urged the use of tactics that would encourage alternatives to cars, such as public transit, bicycles and ride-sharing.

The group reviewed various options and issued a set of recommendations, but "concluded that there is no silver bullet that solves the access issue."

The report can be viewed at buffaloplace.com.