BN Outdoor Calendar (Jan. 11, 2019)

BN Outdoor Calendar for Jan. 11, 2019

Jan. 11 – Final day, Western Zone ducks, coots and mergansers.

Jan. 12 – Fly Tying 101 at The Orvis Shop, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Call the store at 276-7200 to find out times and to register. www.orvis.com/buffalo. Free.

Jan. 12 – Audubon Climate Watch at Beaver Meadow in N. Java from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 12 – Snowshoeing at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 12 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot shooting program at North Forest Rod and Gun, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport starting at 1 p.m. Lessons in Skeet and 5-Stand. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 to pre-register.

Jan. 13 – Final day, West-Central Area Canada goose season.

Jan. 13 – Novelty shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12864 Clinton Street, Alden starting at 10 a.m. Target will be a 7-foot Sasquatch Rinehart target. Call John Floriano at 725-5822 for info.

Jan. 13 – Cross-country skiing at Buckhorn Island State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 13 – Snowshoe Walk at Knox Farm State Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228 by Jan. 12. $3 for snowshoe rental.

Jan. 13 – Western NY Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, Route 5, Hamburg starting at 1 p.m. If the weather is questionable, call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

Jan. 15 – Indoor Archery Spot Open Shoot at Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12864 Clinton Street, Alden and again Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m., followed by shoots the first and third Tuesday through April. Call Kevin Ulrick at 430-1059 for more info. Ask about the club’s 3D moving target shoot every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 – 1791 Society PAC meeting at the Weber VFW Post, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

Jan. 17 - Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post #735 on Legion Drive, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6:00, business meeting at 7:00. Guest speakers will be Paul Jackson and Scott Feltrinelli discussing the Trout and Salmon Pen Rearing project in Lake Ontario. Public is welcome. For further information call 474-1295.

Jan. 17 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Monthly Meeting at the clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m. www.southtownswalleye.com.

Jan. 18-20 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo at the Conference and Event Center, Niagara Falls. Nearly 200 seminars. Over 170 booths. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

Jan. 19 – Raven Hike at Beaver Meadow in N. Java from 1 to 3 p.m. Join naturalist Mark Carra as he seeks out a raven, in honor of Edgar Allen Poe’s 170th birthday. Pre-registration required. $5 fee. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

Jan. 19 – Cross-country skiing at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 19-20 – Akron Gun Show at the Newstead Fire Hall, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron starting at 9 a.m. each day. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 19-20 – Outdoor and Rec Sports Show at the Daniel Carter Events Center, Allegany. Opens at 9 a.m. each day. Call 372-4433 for more info or visit www.enchantedmountains.com.

Jan. 19 – 20th Annual National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Banquet for the Lakeshore Longbeards Chapter at The Kosciuszko Club, 252 Nevins Street, Dunkirk starting at 5 p.m. Call Robert Turk (673-6703) or Scott Dibble (595-3897) for tickets or more information.

Jan. 20 – Snowshoeing at Evangola State Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 21 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 23 – DEC Summer Conservation Camp registration opens. For more information check out www. Dec. ny.gov or call 518-402-8014.

Jan. 25-26 – Birds on the Niagara Festival. Loads of bird watching activities, workshops and speakers. For more information check out www.facebook.com/events/339833690173613/

Jan. 26 – Winter Bird Walk on Goat Island at 11 a.m. Meet at Parking Lot 3. Sponsored by Niagara River Greenway and Buffalo Audubon.

Jan. 26 – Sportsmen’s Feast at Ridgewood Bible Church, 7073 Ridge Road, Lockport. Guest speaker will be Larry Moyer. Chili dinner and outdoor exhibits. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information contact 434-5774. Admission $5.

Jan. 26-27 – Snowshoeing and Cocoa at the Darwin Martin House State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 26-27 – Iroquois Arms Collectors Gun Show at Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Wheatfield starting at 9 a.m. each day. Admission $5. To rent a table or for more info call John at 694-7443.

Jan. 28 – Fly fishing and fly-tying Adult Education Class through the West Seneca Adult Education Program, West Seneca East Middle School. Sponsored by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International. Four weeks for each. For more info call 677-3107. Cost is $40 for each session or $75 for both.

Jan. 28 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices located at Dysinger and Beattie, Lockport starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 – Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Banquet at Banchetti’s Banquet Center, 550 North French Road, Amherst starting at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. For more info and for tickets call Al Gai at 937-3271.