[BN] Blitz newsletter: At the rate teams change coaches, could McDermott's seat heat up in 2019?

At least eight NFL teams will enter the 2019 season with a new head coach. Sean McDermott, with just two years on the job, already ranks as the league's 15th-longest-tenured coach, tied with Sean McVay (Rams), Anthony Lynn (Charges) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers).

Given the extraordinary rate at which NFL teams turn over coaches, a reader in Jay Skurski's weekly Bills mailbag wanted to know if there's any shot McDermott could be on the hot seat next season.

"The only way McDermott’s seat gets 'very' hot is if the team wins fewer games than it did in 2018," Skurski wrote. "That can’t happen. As long as his win total improves, my guess is he’s back for a fourth year. I don’t think that missing out on the playoffs, say with an 8-8 or 9-7 record, would put his job in jeopardy. In that scenario, the 2020 season would very much have a 'playoffs or bust' feel to it."

McDermott's job feels secure for now, and as the Pegulas finish paying off the final year of Rex Ryan's contract in 2019, I can't imagine they'd be enthusiastic about paying two coaches again. But Josh Allen's development will be interesting to watch. If he doesn't show much progression next season, McDermott could be forced to make changes at offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Tremaine Edmunds earns teammates' respect: What can linebacker Tremaine Edmunds improve in Year 2? “Just really understanding situational ball,” Jerry Hughes said. “That’ll probably be next for him, just going back and working on the film, just to see the way coordinators attack, the way some quarterbacks work. There’s little nuances that you can use to help catapult your game. Once he figures that out – because he’s a big, strong, fast guy, he’s smart, he’s vocal and that’s everything you want in a linebacker. Now understanding football, in Year 2, once he picks that up he’ll be unstoppable."

Home teams tend to dominate NFL divisional playoffs: Higher seeds with a week of rest win 67 percent of the time in the divisional round, Milt Northrop found. He's picking three of them to win this weekend.

Around the Internet: With first-year Colts coach Frank Reich leading his squad into Kansas City this weekend, the Los Angeles Times published a letter that former Bills coach Marv Levy wrote them last year supporting Reich's head-coaching candidacy.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.