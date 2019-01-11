Armed robber hits two 7-Elevens, Starbucks in North Buffalo

Buffalo police are looking for the suspect in armed robberies at two 7-Elevens and a Starbucks in North Buffalo.

The suspect first hit the 7-Eleven at Delaware and Tacoma avenues shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday. Close to three hours later, the robber struck the 7-Eleven on Parkside Avenue, near Russell Street.

About 15 minutes after that, the robber pointed a gun at the staff inside the Starbucks on Delaware Avenue, near Kenmore Avenue.

Police said the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie. Police reports noted the robber wore some type of mask or scarf at each location and displayed a gun during each robbery.

The department asks anyone who may have information about the robberies to call or text its tip line at 847-2255.