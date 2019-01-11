Area Bowling (Jan. 12)

11TH FRAME: Snake Vogt Memorial — Ray Schultz 277-720, Greg Merkle 279-706, Paul Beyer 693, Steve Cartwright 687, Bill Kraus 679. JH&BK Memorial — Steve Kromer 300-731, Daniel Blizniak 721.

ALLIE BRANDT: US Postal — Chip Webster 265-741, Steve Robinson 277-727, Brian Wittcop 256-718, Brian Stevens 258-716, Mitch Tomtishen 714. Sportsmen — Jamison Neglia 268-752, James Tuohey 680, Kevin Cain 259-680. CW’s — Todd Wheeler 704, Martin Pacer 686, Dave Maciejewski 683, Nicole Laport 652. Moose 617 — Everett Skutt 257-730, Quentin Baker 678, Nicki Laport 669. Niagara County Firemen — Jim Volkosh 267-743, Ron Weaver 278-719, Quentin Baker 258-708, Jason Smith 265-702, Jeff Baes 269-699. Brandt Memorial — Steve Robinson 267-724, Rick Abbott 256-705, Ted Denniston 691, Mark Cummings 685, Nick Miller 278-679. No Shows — Kerri Meden 251-684. Niagara Orleans CC — Ron Weaver 258-717, Victor Kons 260-685, Darryl Jeffries 252.

CLASSIC: Upstate Rebar — Bryan Murzynowski- 279-680, Pope Marius 267, Andrew Day 267-737, Dave Wendel 257, Sean Cannon 256.

ISLAND: Whitey Dlugosz Memorial — Bob MacKellar 300-753, Joel Backstrom 268-730, Mike Mallwitz 259-710, Chris Wilkinson 258-695, Jim Fox 269-684, Brenda Fox 224-235-655.

KENMORE: P&G Steel Classic — Tony Dolan 268-268-783, Jeff Booker 300-278-782, Chris Patterson 268-706, Mike Fix 683, Scott Ode 257. Tom Foley All Stars — Bob Ehrmann Sr 278-275-744, Stacey Hooper 267-244-716, Rob Gatas 267-251-701, Mike Zarcone 255-680, Peggy Kuhn 226. BS Classic — Jerry Lewandowski Jr 297-748m Chris Rathburn 256-714, Roy Espinosa 691, Dave Tolkacz 675. Johnny O Classic — Eric Maundrell 723, Dave Aichinger 714, Larry Fiorella 266-685, Shawn McKee 675. Kenmore Majors — Phil Tabbi 280-719, Tim Finken 255-712, Keith Czamara 263-685, Pete Maduri 268. CPC — Chris Nowak 267-718, TOny Cartone Jr 267-675, Alex Weinreich 254.

LANCASTER: Friday Eagles — Joe Doxbeck 259-706, tom Marrone Jr 258-694, tim Wanat 279-676, Nike Borodzik 278-675, Jim Reese 256-675.

SPARETIME: Biedron Memorial Thur Night — Alex Shanahan 268-277-741, Tim Oshei Jr 710, Kevin Poplawski 268-703, Chip Snurstein 695, Paul Klock 671, Jay Bluhm 662, Nick Herdlein 652. Friday Morning Seniors — Rick Bartozek 246-245-696, Tim Kubiak 245-681, Rod Galbraith 245-660, Dave Bluman 250-675, Dwayne Pawlowski 245.

STRIKERS: Dick Baldwin Memorial League — Joe DePalma 264-738, Ryan Kreuzer 279-727, Jim Nowak 254-686, Rob Hunt 265, Jason Sarama 250.

TONAWANDA: Brady Electric — Andy Short 691, Dom Montaldi 269-688, Bill Bronson 688, Jim Daugherty 278-684, Kirt Pearce 267-670, Marc Cutting 258-666, tom Brady 664, Tom Nicholas Sr 653, Tom Igiel 267, Scott Dale 257.

WIMBLEDON: South Buffalo Church — Jeff Biddlecom 300-746, Mike Nowak 687. Rockin’ Buffalo — Connor Lajoy 287-756, ed Tojek 268-706, Eliot Kolbert 681, Koe Dirienzo 258. Memorial League — Paul Kelly 278-279-749, Mark McMahon 265-701, Griffin Garcia 258-684, Ron Wilkowski 679, Al Christopher 259. Hot Shots — Bob Lombard 269-708, Brian Garvin 254-708, Bill Swiat 732, Joe Scapillato 255-708, Lou Scapillato 267-697.

300 games

Dan Antkowiak, in a 792 series in Jeff Giancarlo Memorial at Transit.

Kevin Bartosz, in a 789 series in Carl Reczek Memorial at The Edge.

Jeff Biddlecom, in a 746 series in South Buffalo Church at Wimbledon.

Jeff Booker, in a 782 series in P&G Steel Classic at Kenmore.

Roy Espinosa, in a 768 series in Pete Stasio Memorial at Manor II.

Curtis Foss, in a 755 series in Bowlers Choice 4 Man at Transit.

Thomas Gioia, his fifth, in a 726 series in Mike Becker Memorial at The Edge.

Steve Kromer, in a 731 series in J.H. & B.K. Memorial at 11th Frame

Mike Krywcum, in a 674 series in 10 in the Pit Pro Shop at Island

Bob MacKellar, in a 753 series in Whitey Dlugosz Memorial at Island.

Gordy Perry, in a 688 series in Monday Night Out at Broadway.

Mike Sebastiano, in a 763 series in Cheektowaga Police at Broadway.