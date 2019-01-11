Amherst kitchen fire causes $70,000 damage

A kitchen fire Thursday at a residence on Radcliffe Drive in Amherst caused an estimated $70,000 damage, according to Amherst Fire Control.

The Amherst Fire Alarm Office received a call just after 2 p.m. from the homeowner who reported an oven fire inside the house. The Getzville Fire Department was on the scene within two minutes and confronted heavy smoke on the first floor near the kitchen.

A second alarm that was called brought additional resources from the Snyder and East Amherst fire departments, Amherst Fire Control said.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents, Amherst Fire Control said.