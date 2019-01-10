ZIEHM, Mark David

ZIEHM - Mark David Age 61, of the Town of Wheatfield, unexpectedly, January 8, 2019 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Mark was the former owner and operator of Dick's Auto Repair in Tonawanda. He was a longtime member of the Gastown Sportsman Club. He was the husband of the late JoAnn Ziehm. He is survived by his dear companion Donna Casselberry; he is the son of Lois (Ziehl) Ziehm and the late Alvin Ziehm; stepfather of Kathy Ellis and Steven (Wanda) Simonds; grandfather of Austin, Jared, Aaron, Colton and Brendan; brother of Gloria (Vincent) Zemaitis, David (Jody) Ziehm, Brenda (Ken) Baardsen, Janette Clapsadle, Elaine (Peter) Joyce, Karen (William) Cowell and the late Roy Ziehm; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Saturday from 12-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM.