Woman robbed at Main Street bus stop

A woman told Buffalo police she was robbed Wednesday night while waiting at a Main Street bus stop.

The 26-year-old victim told officers she was waiting at a stop on Main at Morris Avenue, between Hertel Avenue and East Amherst Street, at about 10:30 p.m. when a man approached her, according to a police report.

The robber grabbed her, ripped her coat and shirt during a struggle and stole her earrings and two cellphones, according to the report. The suspect, who appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old, fled the area on foot, the woman told police.