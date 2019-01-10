Woman charged with East Side stabbing

A Buffalo woman was charged early Thursday morning with stabbing a man in the leg with a 12-inch kitchen knife during an argument, according to a police report.

Police officers found the victim bleeding heavily in an upstairs bedroom on Floss Avenue, off Genesee Street east of Bailey Avenue, at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Julie T. Babitz, 31, was arrested at Buffalo Police headquarters and charged with second-degree assault, according to the report.