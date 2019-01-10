WOLFE, Roger A.

WOLFE - Roger A. January 7, 2019, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Diane (Will) Wolfe; dear father of Susan (Chris) Koehly, Erin Wolfe and Jason (Vicky) Wolfe; loving grandfather of Brandon, Alec, Ethan, Haley, Catelynn and Madisyn; brother of the late Phillip Wolfe. Friends may call Saturday, 12 noon - 2 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.