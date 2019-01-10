WOLFE, Lloyd E.

WOLFE - Lloyd E. Of Lockport, entered into rest January 5, 2019. Devoted father of Samantha (Michael) Wintringer, Sabrina (Mike) Wolfe and Serena Wolfe; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Emmett, Michael, Wyatt, and Skylar; beloved son of the late Lloyd and Eleanor Wolfe. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at NorthPoint Church, 321 Columbia Avenue, Depew on Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com