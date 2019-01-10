WILLET, Dolores M. (Knoll)

Of Eden, NY, passed away on January 8, 2019 at her home under Hospice care, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack A. Willet; her son, Jeffrey W. Willet; a grandson, Warren J. Feller; and a companion, Robert McAllister. Survived by her 9 children and respective spouses and their families, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. In her younger years she played on a women's softball league and was employed at the Eden Kazoo Factory. She also belonged to the Ladies Bowling League at the Eden Lanes, the Alter Rosary Society at ICC and was a life member of the Ladies Aux. of the Eden VFW. She was a former employee of Agle's Farm Market as well as Dibble's True Value Hardware of Hamburg. She retired at age 77. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Saturday at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM on Sunday in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice, Alzheimer's or the Cancer Society. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com