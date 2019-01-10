Waterkeeper accepting applications for its spring water academy

Want to learn more about Western New York's environment, ecosystems and fresh water resources?

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper's Spring 2019 Water Academy course is open for enrollment.

The course runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 26 to May 18.

"This program offers an extensive range of learning opportunities through unique partnerships with local organizations such as the Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York and North Tonawanda Botanical Garden Organization," according to a Waterkeeper statement.

Classes are held at field locations around the region. They include hands-on service projects and visits to some of Waterkeeper's restoration projects.

For registration and more information, go to Waterkeeper's website at bnwaterkeeper.org.