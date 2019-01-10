UB wide receiver K.J. Osborn will transfer to Miami (Fla.)

University at Buffalo wide receiver K.J. Osborn announced Thursday night that he will join the Miami (Fla.) football team as a graduate transfer.

Osborn was UB's second-leading receiver in 2018, behind Anthony Johnson. He had 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 catches in 14 games. Osborn redshirted as a freshman in 2015, and in 38 games in three seasons at UB, Osborn had 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns on 96 catches.

Osborn entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Bulls' 42-32 loss to Troy on Dec. 22 in the Dollar General Bowl.

"I would like to thank Coach Leipold, Coach Ianello, the remaining football and academic staff, along with my teammates, for making these last 4 years at the University at Buffalo a great experience," Osborn wrote in a post on Twitter. "Thank you for giving me an opportunity not only to play college football, but to create lifelong relationships and earn my college degree."

Osborn will be eligible to play immediately at Miami, as he earned his degree in sociology in December. The spring semester at Miami begins Monday.

Osborn is from Ypsilanti, Mich., and spent a season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He will join the Hurricanes, who are in a period of transition after finishing 7-6 and losing to Wisconsin 35-3 on Dec. 27 in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. Manny Diaz replaced Mark Richt as Miami's coach Dec. 30, after Richt retired earlier that day.

Diaz, who was the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, has yet to hire an offensive coordinator to join his staff.

Osborn will join an offense that struggled to create its passing offense in 2018, with quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry and Malik Rosier at the helm. Neither emerged as a bona fide starter, and Miami finished 12th in the ACC in pass offense, averaging 167.3 yards a game in 13 games. The Hurricanes had 19 touchdown passes, including 13 by Perry.

Jeff Thomas and Lawrence Cager, Miami’s leading receivers in 2018, will not return this year. Thomas announced in November that he left the program, while WatchStadium reported earlier this month that Cager will transfer out of Miami.

Thomas led the Hurricanes with 563 yards and three touchdowns on 35 catches, and Cager had 374 yards and six touchdowns on 21 catches.

In addition to Osborn's departure, UB quarterback Tyree Jackson announced on Sunday that he will enter the NFL Draft, and Johnson, UB's leading wide receiver with 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games in 2018, graduated in December. UB loses 20 seniors or fifth-year seniors from its 2018 roster.