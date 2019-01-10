Buffalo Zoo's lion moves to Denver to meet female felines

Tobias, the first lion cub born at the Buffalo Zoo in 25 years, has moved to the Denver Zoo.

The 2-year-old African lion was relocated as part of the Species Survival Plan, which recommended he mate with 3-year-old Kamara or 6-year-old Neliah.

“Participating in programs and partnerships like the SSP is one of the most important things we do at the Buffalo Zoo to save wildlife,” said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall.

She said the lion "represents the science-based work taking place right here in Buffalo to help this iconic species and many others.”

Tobias was born in the spring of 2016. His mother, Lelie, and father, Tiberius, as well as lions Lusaka, Asha, Amirah, Roary, Shona and Acacia remain at the Buffalo Zoo.