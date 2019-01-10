The Weekend in WNY: Act on New Year's resolutions for health, art and bingo

New Year's resolutions are often well-meaning but pretty cliche. Due to previous habits, they're remarkably tough to keep.

If a little push is needed to keep you on track - especially in regard to personal health and a greater appreciation for Buffalo art and music - feel free to use the Weekend in WNY as a launching pad toward 2019 greatness. Or, just find a cool event you're interested in this weekend.

Live Well Buffalo Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 in the Ag-Grange at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg). Tickets are $10 in advance here.

Step Out Buffalo is looking out for your health-focused New Year's resolutions, if they still haven't been broken. More than 50 local vendors, spanning topics from yoga and cryotherapy to nutrition and boot camps, will gather in the spacious Ag-Grange in Hamburg, with speakers and mini fitness classes slated throughout the day. See the schedule here.

Julian Montague's "Semi-Fictions" opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Anna Kaplan Contemporary (1250 Niagara St.). There's no cost listed.

Montague's acrylic-on-canvas exhibition is a follow-up on 2017's "Fictions," presenting "geometrical abstractions" that are not grounded in reality. Here's an example of the Mondrian-inspired works, via the Facebook event page.

Anna Kaplan Contemporary shares the same West Side building as Resurgence Brewing Co., albeit with a different entrance, and a new permanent mural by Montague will grace the gallery's entry.

PK Eats grand opening, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at 1488 Hertel Ave. Free to attend.

The micro food hall in the soft-opening phase for the last three weeks may have pushed back its official grand-opening party by two days - it was originally scheduled for Wednesday night - but Sun Cuisines, Newbury Salads and barVera are ready to show off their new digs inside the old Family Video on Hertel.

Read the full Buffalo News preview, with closer looks at the three vendors, here. Gravy will handle the live music, and complimentary food will be doled out by Sun and Newbury between 5 and 7 p.m., with free drinks from barVera in the same window.

...

"The Wizard of Oz," 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Free to attend, although tickets, here, are necessary.

Shea's Free Family Film Series delivers a mildly creepy classic in the "Wizard of Oz," a 1939 film celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Gather your Munchkins for a free matinee - an early arrival would be wise considering the event's appeal. Family-friendly activities begin at 12:30 p.m., and there are virtual bonus points for remembering Dorothy's last name. [Hint: it rhymes with snail].

...

M&T Second Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 in Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.). Free to attend.

Swing over to the Burchfield Penney to smell an unusual art opening: Paul Vanouse, a professor at the University at Buffalo, has concocted a way to reproduce the scent of human exertion in his "Labor" exhibit. Will the Burchfield be rank with body odor, or will the smell - produced by three, 80-gallon fermenters and the resulting bacteria - resemble something slightly different? You'll have to go to answer that question.

Jazz/country blues performer Jim Newhouse, who's performed in the area since the late '70s, will tackle the musical responsibilities.

...

Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition, doors at 6 p.m., show from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main St.). General admission tickets are $20 here.

Earning the title of Miss Buffalo is no easy task, as you might suspect, but a triumph is necessary to advance to the vaunted Miss New York competition. Preliminary trials run Saturday in Shea's 710, with a group of contestants attempting to stand out in tests of talent, lifestyle and fitness, interviews and evening wear.

Look back at Smiles from the 2018 Miss New York finals, held at Shea's Buffalo last summer.

...

Buffalo Gay Bingo pajama night, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Amvets Medallion Post No. 13 (25 Review Place). Everyone must have at least a $5 admission board; admission packets, replete with specials, are available for $25. No tickets sold in advance.

The colder the weather, the spicier Buffalo Gay Bingo gets. (This isn't a reach, as the monthly series runs only September through June). Grab a presentable pair of pajamas, leave early to ensure you get in (the line outside often begins forming hours before the event) and consider a range of board options elaborated upon on the Facebook event page.

There are concessions available on site, and alcohol may be purchased from the Amvets bar before and after the bingo games. Look back at Smiles from the Naughty Pilgrim Gay Bingo in 2017.

...

Davey O., 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 in Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.). Free to attend.

In Jeff Miers' feature on Nickel City Sessions, a project of songwriter Dave Ostrowski, who performs folk-Americana as Davey O., and Mark Buell, the two musicians express strong feelings about an appreciation for vintage music and older listening rooms, an intentional contrast to how modern music is spoon-fed to consumers.

Saturday brings a chance to listen to Davey O.'s original music and a few covers in the front area of Thin Man, which hosts free local music at least once per week.

...

Scarlet Begonias, doors at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Cost is $8 in advance here or $10 at the door.

Five-piece Grateful Dead tribute band Scarlet Begonias takes the Iron Works stage on Friday, emulating the California rockers closely yet adding their own improvisational twists. The Buffalo-born cover band played venues like Nietzsche's, McGarret's and Mr. Goodbar last year, so a gig at Iron Works - which holds roughly 500 - is a nice step forward.

For Dead Heads looking for even more, the Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, orchestrated by The News' Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West, on Monday at Sportsmen's Tavern homes in on the band's "In the Dark," released in 1987.

...

Winter Wobbleland, 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Quarter (26 Virginia Place). General admission is $14 in advance here.

Buffalo EDM event promoters Rinse 716, known for its presentation of The Rave That Must Not Be Named, works to expose the talents of local electronic artists by giving them a stage to perform. Saturday's gig is at the Quarter, known as Fierte before a recent concept shift, and you can find the lineup of artists here.

...

