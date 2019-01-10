SWIER, Helen M. (Janvari)

January 8, 2019, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Swier; devoted mother of Carol (Gary) Luzum, Michael (late Margaret), Brian, and Connie (Jim) Cunliffe; loving grandmother of David (Karen), Erica (Patrick), Amaya (Josh), Rebecca, Mia, Matthew, Benjamin (Breanne), and Danielle; cherished great-grandmother of Lux, Jude, Julia, Qohelet, Salome, Samuel and Orihan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com