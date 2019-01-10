Schutte-Buffalo owner acquires Columbus McKinnon's shredding business

Columbus McKinnon's tire-shredding business in Florida has been acquired by Bengal Machine, a Buffalo size-reduction equipment business, in a deal that will expand the local company's market presence.

Columbus McKinnon in July said it planned to sell its CM Recycling Equipment Solutions business as part of a plan to divest three of its smaller business units.

Schutte-Buffalo, which is located at 61 Depot St., has about 30 employees. Its size-reduction equipment focuses on hammer mills, crushers and lump breaking products. Adding the CM Shredders business will expand its market into tire shredders and industrial shredders.

"Our company has moved into an ideal position to become the size-reduction equipment supplier for nearly every market need," said Martin Berardi, the former Moog Inc. executive who acquired Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill four years ago and now operates the business under the Bengal Machine banner.