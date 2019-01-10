RYDZYK, Florence A. (Huff)

RYDZYK - Florence A. (nee Huff)

January 9, 2019. Wife of the late Thodore Rydzyk Jr.; mother of Christine (Jerry) Crowley and Susan (Jessica Ritz) Rydzyk; grandmother of Katherine, Ethan and Olivia Crowley; sister of Melvin, Rosalie and Marilyn Huff; predeceased by six siblings. Family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-8 PM at the family's residence at 229 Beard Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com