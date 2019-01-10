ROSSI, Barbara (Bukaty)

January 9, 2019, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved wife of Leonard; daughter of the late William and Anna (nee Tyrpa) Bukaty; sister of the late Mary Anne (late John) Moretti; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday from 4-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 9 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 AM. Barbara was a teacher for the Lackawanna School District for 33 years.