ROHRBACK, Roberta J.

ROHRBACK - Roberta J. January 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert B., Sr.; dear mother of Robert B., Jr., Colleen "Kelly" (Larry) Insalaco, Terry (Dawn) and the late Timothy Rohrback; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Jesse (Shirley), Larry (Bonnie) and the late Carrell (Sally) Kephart; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St., Friday, 4-7 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Roberta was a sweet little lady, loved by all who met her.