RIEXINGER, James E. "Rex"

January 8, 2019. Dear father of James (Chrisha) Riexinger, Jr., Miranda (Aaron Vane), Nicole (Ricky Fuller) and Jason Riexinger; loving grandfather of 11; brother of Vanessa Bichler and the late Valerie; survived by nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Sunday 12 noon - 4 PM.