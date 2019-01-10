Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 10, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor and educator George Washington Carver, born on or about this date in 1864, “When I was young, I said to God, ‘God, tell me the mystery of the universe.’ And God answered, ‘That knowledge is for me alone.’ So I said, ‘God, tell me the mystery of the peanut.’ Then God said, ‘Well, George, that’s more nearly your size.’”

• • •

COME SING – ABC Bel Canto Choirs holds the first of four open rehearsals for students from grades 3 to 12 in all of its choirs this evening in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road at Harlem Road, Snyder. Students from throughout Western New York are invited. Additional open rehearsals will be held Thursdays for the rest of January.

Sessions for the Presto choir, for grades 3 to 6, are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Vivace choir, for high voices in grades 6 to 12, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Bravo choir, for mixed voices in grades 9 to 12, also meets from 7 to 8:30. For more info, call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Saturday is the deadline to purchase discount tickets for Explore Buffalo’s 2019 Winter Gala at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Foundry Suites, 1738 Elmwood Ave. Tickets are $65, $85 for VIPs. After Saturday, tickets are $10 more.

Tickets include two drinks, food stations and music by Saxman Slim. VIP tickets include a VIP reception at 6 p.m. with music by the Lance Tanner Duo and a gift. All tickets must be purchased by Jan. 23. None will be available at the door. For tickets and info, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

• • •

MAN WITH A DREAM – Martin Luther King Jr. is the focus of this month’s Story Time for Children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, off Main Street.

Designed for youngsters aged 3 to 9 and their caregivers, Story Hour is free, but does not include admission to the Heritage Center. For more info, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.

• • •

FILL THE FREEZER – Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, holds a meat raffle Saturday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, $6 at the door, $32 for a reserved table of eight, and includes draft beer, pop and a slice of pizza. Seating is limited. Call 681-8387 for tickets and reservations.

• • •

