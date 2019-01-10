Public comment sought on Cattaraugus Creek fishing improvement plan

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said it wants public feedback on its plan to improve fishing on Cattaraugus Creek, one of the Buffalo Niagara region's most popular fishing destinations.

"Lower Cattaraugus Creek is regarded as one of the premier destinations in North America for steelhead anglers, and upper Cattaraugus Creek provides excellent angling opportunities for resident rainbow and brown trout," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "This plan seeks to enhance Cattaraugus Creek as a premier destination in Western New York for a year-round, high-quality sport fishery.”

The draft of the DEC's Upper Cattaraugus Creek Fisheries Management Plan is designed to provide solutions for management of the creek's fishery after the upper and lower parts of the creek are connected at the Scoby Dam in Springville. The plan includes a focus on adding lake-run steelhead to the creek and its tributaries upstream.

Comments are being accepted by email with the subject line "Upper Cattaraugus Creek Plan" at fwfishle@dec.ny.gov.

Written comments can be mailed to Jason Robinson, Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit, 178 Point Drive North, Dunkirk, New York 14048-1031. Comments can be made through Jan. 25.