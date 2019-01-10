PAWENSKA, Chester J. "Chet"

January 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Helen A. (Barrett) Pawenska; loving father of Maureen (Michael) Gallagher, Karen (Jack) Rogowski, and Laure (Alan) Bowman; grandfather of Matthew (Kristin), Andrew and Madeline Rogowski, Alena, Nate and Audrey Bowman, and Kristin (Dale Heeks) Gallagher, Sean (Rochelle), Sarah, Joseph, Angela, and Brendan Gallagher, and Julie (Scott) Miller; great-grandfather of eight; brother of Stanley (Rita) Pawenski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-7PM, and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Dietrich Funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30AM, at St. Gregory The Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to, Canisius High School or Canisius College (Pawenska Family Scholarship Fund). Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com.