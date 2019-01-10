Upgrade to Lackawanna's Veterans Stadium includes pavilion, ice rink

A $465,000 upgrade to Veterans Stadium in Lackawanna will add a special-event pavilion and ice rink to the historic facility on South Park Avenue, State Sen. Timothy Kennedy announced Thursday.

The $465,445 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation will allow Lackawanna to offer year-round recreational activities at the facility formerly known as Ron Jaworski Stadium.

Upgrades will include a 40-by-200 foot pavilion with a cold storage room to replace the need for tent rentals, said Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski. The installation of a removable ice rink, as well as a new multiple-use paved trail will help transform the stadium into a community meeting place, said the mayor.

The stadium at 2960 South Park Ave. is located behind the historic Lackawanna Fire Department Station No. 3. It regularly sponsors National Night Out, the Lackawanna Festival and is the home of the Lackawanna High School Steelers.