Share this article

print logo

Niagara Falls man admits having sex with underage girl

| Published | Updated

Isaiah J. Neal, 21, of Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted Thursday that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl in his apartment Sept. 29.

Neal pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and was jailed without bail to await sentencing March 11 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Neal, who will have to register as a sex offender, was on probation for a misdemeanor conviction at the time of the incident, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said. Neal could be sentenced to as long as four years in state prison.

 

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment