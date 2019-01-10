Niagara Falls man admits having sex with underage girl
Isaiah J. Neal, 21, of Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted Thursday that he had sex with a 14-year-old girl in his apartment Sept. 29.
Neal pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and was jailed without bail to await sentencing March 11 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.
Neal, who will have to register as a sex offender, was on probation for a misdemeanor conviction at the time of the incident, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said. Neal could be sentenced to as long as four years in state prison.
