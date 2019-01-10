National Grid awards $428,000 in economic development grants

National Grid has awarded economic development grants worth a combined $428,000 to support two Buffalo projects.

National Grid awarded $300,000 to Silos at Elk Street, which is redeveloping the former Kreiner Malting Building at 50 Elk St. in Buffalo. Its grant will cover costs related to building restoration and building 17,300 square feet of new space.

National Grid also awarded $128,000 to the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. The funds will cover costs related to installation of new electric infrastructure and lighting reconstruction.

Both grants were made available through the utility's brownfield redevelopment program.