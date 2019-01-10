MOSEY, Gerard J., Dr.

MOSEY - Gerard J., Dr. Of East Amherst, NY, January 5, 2019. Beloved friend of Francis J. Filicetti; son of the late James and Dorothy (Hogenkamp) Mosey; brother of the late James (Mary Kathleen) Mosey; dearest uncle of Marne (Patrick) Griffin, Jennifer (David) Kossin and Michelle Mosey. The family will be present Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 11 AM - 1 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the nightEngale funeral home, 1884 South Park Ave., (near Tifft St.), Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or Our Lady of Fatima Shrine. Dr. Mosey was an educator, entertainer and was involved in community service. Arrangements by: Castiglia funeral home, inc., 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com