MINTON, Dianne Mary (Foss)

Age 83, of Washington Street, Randolph, formerly of Hamburg and East Aurora, passed away Tuesday (January 8, 2019). Prior to her retirement in 1996, Mrs. Minton was the Court Clerk for the New York State Supreme Court in Buffalo. Beloved wife of Donald A. Minton, mother of David Minton of East Randolph, daughters, Cheryl A. "Maggie" Ruth of Randolph and Jill Abla of Bluffton, SC. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10-12 Saturday (January 12, 2019) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph, where services will follow at noon. To send a condolence, log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com