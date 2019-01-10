Marijuana taken in West Side home invasion

Two armed men wearing ski masks and apparently looking for drugs kicked in the door of a home Wednesday on Buffalo's West Side, according to a police report.

An 18-year-old Herkimer Street woman told police the robbers entered the home near Perkins Place and displayed a handgun.

They asked her the location of the "stuff" belonging to a man and identifying that man by his first name, according to the report.

The victim told police the robbers ransacked the house and took an unspecified amount of marijuana.