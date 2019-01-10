MAPES, Norine M.

MAPES - Norine M. January 6, 2019, of Depew, NY, age 76. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (David) Cardwell and Kenneth Heerdt, Jr.; loving daughter of the late Harold C., Sr. and Margaret (nee Ratkovich) Mapes; dearest sister of Harold C. Mapes, Jr.; aunt of the late Sara Mapes; also survived by cousins and her cherished dog Montie. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, 4-8PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Private family funeral services will be held Saturday. Norine was an active member of the NRA, enjoyed gardening, reading, bowling, hunting and spending time with family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolence

