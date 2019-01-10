Man makes threat after asking about people wearing turbans

A man who asked if there were any people wearing turbans inside a government office at the Trott Access Center earlier this week returned to the building Wednesday and made a threat, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Police were called to the 11th Street building at about 12:20 p.m. when security reported the man had returned to the property after being warned to stay away.

Officers were told that the man had gone into a Department of Labor office on Monday and asked if anyone inside the office wore a turban or "believed in religion," according to the report. If there were, then he needed "to get in there," he allegedly said.

When he came back Wednesday, he allegedly made a threat after asking which employee determined he could not be on the premises.

The suspect was described as a black man in his late 20s who had a goatee. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black Adidas track pants and an "Army" hat.