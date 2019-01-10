Troopers charge bicyclist caught riding off with motel's flat-screen TV

A Batavia man who was seen riding his bike Sunday night while holding a flat-screen television under his arm was soon after arrested for petit larceny by State Police.

Joseph M. Marranco, 47, was charged with petit larceny just before 11 p.m. Sunday by troopers who had been responding to a larceny complaint by a local motel, state police said.

While troopers were en route to the motel, they observed Marranco riding his bike down Main Street in the City of Batavia, carrying a flat-screen television under his arm.

Troopers said further investigation revealed that Marranco had been at the motel, and that Marranco "claimed a motel guest stated he could borrow the motel's television."

Marranco was arraigned at Batavia Town Court where he was remanded on $1,000 cash bail.