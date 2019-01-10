Letter: Electoral College must remain and not be abolished

I beg to differ with the letter written that the Electoral College should be abolished. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote only because she carried California and New York State, that are overwhelmingly Democratic.

President Trump carried over 1,000 more counties than her in the general election. Why should Hillary be president because she won the two biggest Democratic states. Besides she picked up 84 electoral votes, this would be double jeopardy.

I am sure the letter writer was thrilled that Cuomo was re-elected by carrying only 15 counties out of 81 in the state. We could never let this happen in a general election due to anarchy.

Anthony Hammill

Buffalo