Letter: Democrats have left Trump with no other choice

Russia has half the world’s nuclear weapons. Isolating Russia is dangerous. If there is a crisis we have expanded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to Russia’s border. They only have seconds to react if they feel threatened. Imagine Russia putting missiles on Mexico’s border. (Think, Cuba). Donald Trump was right when he wanted to open dialogue with Vladimir Putin. We need exchanges on all levels to lessen current tensions that could easily lead to nuclear war. However, the Democrats have tied his hands with unproven allegations.

They have used Russia as a scapegoat for their failed policy. They are awash with bribes from Wall Street and corporate interests. They could care less about what their voters want having abandoned the working class long ago. That is the real reason for Trump, not Russia!

Spencer Lingenfelter

Alden