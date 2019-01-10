LEMBICZ, Virginia E. (Szymanski)

January 8, 2019, age 95, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Lembicz; dearest mother of Sharon (James) Lizak; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Brian) Larkin and Trista (Shawn) Plummer; great-grandmother of Ava Rose Larkin and Emma Elizabeth Larkin; friend of the late David McGoldrick and Dan Zurek; daughter of the late Thomas and Angeline (nee Koziol) Szymanski; predeceased by three sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 10:45 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mrs. Lembicz was a member of Queen of Martyrs Altar and Rosary Society, Golden Agers and Cheektowaga Seniors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com