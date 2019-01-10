LALLEY, Margaret J.

LALLEY - Margaret J. Of Fairport, January 6, 2019. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Peter; children, Jennifer, Sean (Denise) and Erin (Shaun); six grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends and family are welcome to a Celebration of Margaret, Friday 4-8 PM at Mulconry's Irish Pub (Fairport). A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 1 PM at St. John of Rochester Church (Fairport). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to raisingareader.org Arrangements entrusted to RICHARD H. KEENAN FUNERAL HOME, Fairport, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.keenanfuneralhomes.com