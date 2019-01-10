KIDNEY, Linda L. (Ryberg)

Of West Falls, NY, January 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill S. Kidney; loving mother of Dennis (Anne) Kidney and Melinda (Bert) Beckwith; grandmother of Reagan, Jack, Mary, Troy, Bryan and the late Thomas; great-grandmother of Alexis and Jeremy; sister of the late "Doc" Dennis (Karen) Ryberg; and also survived by nephew Matthew Ryberg. The family will receive friends Saturday 11-2 PM at the F. E. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Prayer Service will be held at 2 PM, friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Thomas R. Kidney Memorial Fund at any M&T Bank or mail to 4084 North Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com