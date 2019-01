KELLY, Gerald G.

KELLY - Gerald G. Of Buffalo, at the age of 81, on January 8, 2019. Husband of Claudia J. (nee Alvers) Kelly; father of Laura, Larry (Kim) and Natalie Kliemann; brother of the late James Kelly; uncle of Mark (Angela) Kelly. Services will be private. The family encourages memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute Alliance Foundation. Please visit

