Judge refuses to lift stay on North Tonawanda condo project

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon refused Thursday to lift her order preventing any work on a 64-unit condominium project in North Tonawanda at least until a lawsuit against the plan is argued April 11.

The developer, MCW Construction, twice has won approval from the city Planning Commission to erect 16 four-unit buildings on a 9.2-acre site at 1100 Sweeney St. A group of neighbors brought suit to try to stop the project. Sheldon signed a stay May 24, preventing the project from going forward.

MCW sought permission Thursday to cut trees on the site and take action to prevent trespassing. Their court papers called that "routine maintenance," but Richard J. Lippes, attorney for the neighbors, argued that the proposed work would destroy half the trees on the parcel.