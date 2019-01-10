JIMENEZ, James R., Jr.

JIMENEZ - James R., Jr. Suddenly, January 5, 2019, of Buffalo, NY; dear son of James, Sr. and Kim Jimenez; brother of Sara Klinger and the late Ryan McFadden; uncle of Grace, Gavin, Logan, Lincoln and Charlotte; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Saturday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where services will follow at 1:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.