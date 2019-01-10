Share this article

Help wanted identifying woman involved in attempted robbery in Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman involved in an attempted robbery about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the Tops Market, 7134 Rochester Road, Lockport.

She is described as white, in her early to mid-20s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds. Authorities said she was wearing glasses and was dressed in a dark hoodie with a symbol on the back, blue jeans and black boots. A surveillance photo of her can be seen at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stephen Gaydos at 438-3407.

 

Dale Anderson – Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
