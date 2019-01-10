Celoron tops WNY snow tallies with 16+ inches; Sardinia tops in Erie Co.

In some places along the Lake Erie shoreline in Hamburg. Evans and Silver Creek, residents woke up to a mere dusting of white that barely was enough to cover the grass.

Not far away in the Boston Hills and along the Chautauqua Ridge, however, the snowfall totals were more robust. Sardinia topped the list in Erie County with 9.5 inches. Celoron led the list for Western New York at large. It collected 16.5 inches.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.