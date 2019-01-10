GERMANOVICH, Charlotte A. (Vanich)

GERMANOVICH - Charlotte A. (nee Vanich)

January 8, 2019 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late John Germanovich; dear mother of Michele (Harry) Giroux and Nicholas (Victoria) Germanovich; loving grandmother of Anne (Will), Margaret and Steven; sister of Maryann (late Bruce) Westfall, Rudy, George, Frank (Sandy), Gene and the late Dolly Trkulja and Michael Vanich; aunt of Barbie (Charlie), Adrienne (Tony), Diane, Cheyenne and Jerry; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com